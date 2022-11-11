Dozens attend annual ‘Ladies Night’ in Manistique

By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Manistique celebrated its annual Ladies’ Night Thursday.

Dozens of Manistique residents shopped in the 21 participating small businesses downtown. The event is a U.P.-wide tradition for those who are not hunting to shop for the holiday season.

“This is a night for ladies to get together for community and camaraderie. The local bars, stores and restaurants all come together to put on a great event for everyone to have fun,” said Paige Pugh, Camp & Coastal Design Co-owner Camp & Coastal Design Co.

Pugh also said shopping locally is vital to the community.

“We know people have an opportunity to shop online at bigger places so for them to take their time and see what we offer is very important to the health and vibrancy of our downtown,” Pugh said.

Special prices at participating stores continue through Friday and Saturday in downtown Manistique.

