Dickinson County US Marine veteran shares artwork with veterans across the country

Jeffrey Saarela’s artwork has been featured in magazines that are distributed to every VA hospital in the country.
Some of the artwork from U.S. Marine veteran Jeffrey Saarela
Some of the artwork from U.S. Marine veteran Jeffrey Saarela(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On this Veterans Day, a Dickinson County veteran shares his love of painting with people across the country.

Jeffrey Saarela served in the United States Marine Corps after Vietnam from 1975 to 1978. He was an E-3 Lance Corporal. The Dickinson County native volunteered for service while in Marquette.

“I went to the recruiter on a Saturday. All the doors were locked except for the last door on the left, he said, ‘come on in young man, we’ll make a Marine out of you’,” Saarela said.

Saarela has lived at the Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain for three years. While there, he has taken on painting as a hobby.

“I love ducks. If you saw my room, I have 55 rubber ducks. It started with ducks and went from there,” Saarela said.

Some of Saarela’s paintings include the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima, the U.S.S. Tarawa, the boat he was stationed on, and other custom requests from nurses. He estimates he has completed more than 50 pieces of artwork.

“If I am frustrated or if I am having a bad day, I just sit in my corner and paint or I have a guitar and play,” Saarela said.

Saarela has won two third-place ribbons in art competitions at the VA. Some of his artwork will go to national competitions. He recommends all veterans find a creative outlet to help manage stress.

“I take pride in that, it’s paying off,” Saarela explained.

Saarela’s work has been featured in magazines that are distributed to every VA hospital in the country. He is always willing to show off his work and wants to wish his fellow service members a happy Veterans Day.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Semi driver arrested after deadly L’Anse gas station crash faces 2 additional charges
Photo of Lance Guenette from the Detroit Police Department
UPDATE: Menominee teen missing again from Detroit
Fatal crash graphic (MGN)
Driver who died in Florence County crash identified
MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
Thursday marks 47 years since the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Latest News

The Bonifas Arts Center getting ready for Northern Exposure.
Bonifas Arts Center’s longest-running art show to open next Thursday
Turkeys donated to Mission of Hope Delta County.
Mission of Hope to give free turkeys to families in need
NWS Winter Weather Advisories in effect Friday night through Saturday with total snowfall...
Wintry interruption to fall this weekend -- blowing snow, subfreezing temps
This Time Tomorrow
Upper Michigan Today’s ‘All Booked Up’ meets Tuesday