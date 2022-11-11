‘Dentistry for our Vets’ to return to Iron Mountain for 8th year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a Dickinson County dental center is providing free dentistry to our veterans. This is the 8th year the John Fornetti Dental Center will host the “Dentistry for our Vets” program.

The office estimates between 50 and 100 veterans will line up for free care. Veterans can take advantage of free cleanings, cavity fillings, x-rays and extractions. Staff said a small minority of veterans qualify for dental benefits and this is one way they can give back.

“Extractions can go anywhere from $150 to more than $300. Fillings can do the same. Cleanings can be over $100. Sometimes for our veterans, they can get back in line and get multiple services done,” said John Fornetti, John Fornetti Dental Center owner.

The program is from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. CT Saturday, but Fornetti said veterans will begin lining up before 8 a.m. Fornetti recommends anyone attending dress for the elements in case people have to wait outside.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.