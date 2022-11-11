Deer Hunt 2022: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP

Regular firearm season in Michigan runs from Nov. 15 - 30.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We want to see and share your pictures from the 2022 deer season!

When you submit your photo, be sure to tell us about the deer, who shot it, and when and where it took place. By submitting your photos below, you are giving TV6 & FOX UP the right to potentially feature them on-air, online, and on social media.

To view the album and submit photos your own photos, check out our embedded “Deer Hunt 2022″ Burst album below.

Good luck to all the hunters out there! Stay warm and stay safe - happy hunting!

