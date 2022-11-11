Bonifas Arts Center’s longest-running art show to open next Thursday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Arts Center is getting ready for its longest-running art show called Northern Exposure.

“It’s a great homecoming. It’s one of my favorite shows. I’ve been in it before I worked here and now it’s just fun to be able to curate it,” said Kate Oman, the gallery director for the Bonifas Arts Center.

Northern Exposure features 53 artists this year with 81 art pieces. This show has been running for 29 years.

“You can come in during our business hours,” said Oman. “It’s free to view. It’s one of the longest-running art competition shows in the area featuring U.P. artists.”

This is a juried show, meaning a special guest picks the artwork in the show out of submissions from the community.

This year’s judge is Jon Wos. He is from Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“He is just amazing. I mean, anything he touches is really awesome, but his realistic paintings are phenomenal,” said Oman.

Right now, the Bonifas is laying out the gallery so each piece flows into the next and gives your eyes breaks between each artwork.

“This is my favorite part of the job honestly,” said Oman. “Right now is the setup, laying out, figuring out what works with what. Figuring out who plays well with the others and which ones don’t play nice with each other.”

Northern Exposure opens next Thursday. There is a reception from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., which is open to everyone.

The gallery will be open through Dec. 29. This show is free to view. Click here for the Bonifas Arts Center’s hours.

