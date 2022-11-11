Annual UPAWS holiday store opens in Marquette mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) opened its annual holiday store on Friday in the Westwood Mall.

From t-shirts to pet-safe candles, the UPAWS store has a little bit of everything.

All merchandise is purchased from local small businesses to give back to the community.

UPAWS Community Outreach Coordinator, Ann Brownell, says that the store is about more than just fundraising.

“It is just absolutely wonderful when folks come in, tell us about their pets, tell us stories, let us know how we’re doing,” said Brownell. “We can thank them. Just a great way to touch base and keep in touch with our community and vice versa.”

The store is open Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Thursdays and Fridays, it’s open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays it’s open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays it’s 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information about UPAWS or to donate.

