22nd annual Holiday Art Sale coming to Marquette Regional History Center this weekend

Marquette Regional History Center. (WLUC File Photo)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art fair is coming to the U.P. this weekend.

The Marquette Regional History Center will host its 22nd annual Holiday Art Sale this Saturday. The center will be kicking off the holiday season with over 25 regional artists selling their work. They will offer art from all mediums, including paintings, ceramics, and jewelry. Other than the art show, there will also be an old-fashioned bake sale, a Dollhouse Day exhibit, raffles, and a membership drive.

Organizers say the event is a good way to support local artists as well as the museum.

“It brings everybody from the community together,” said Jessica Bays, Marquette Regional History Center store manager and rental manager. “It’s a bit of a celebratory event as well as a support network for our local nonprofits and our artists in the area.”

Artists say the event is a great place to find gifts for the holidays.

“It’s a great show for me this time of year,” said Jenny Frein-Hamel, artist. “People are often looking for gifts from the holidays and this is such an awesome place to come and support local artists. I like to be a part of that.”

The 22nd annual Holiday Art Sale will be this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be a $2 cover charge that goes toward the museum.

