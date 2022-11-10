US-41 detour in Houghton to be lifted Friday

(MGN Online)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The current detour around the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) rebuilding project on US-41 in Houghton will be lifted Friday, November 11.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, normal traffic will resume on northbound and southbound US-41. Temporary stoplights on the Sharon Avenue detour will be deactivated and go to flash mode. The signals will be replaced by flashing beacons at Military Road and Gundlach Road as these intersections return to four-way stop conditions, which existed previously.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Michigan proposals pass
All Michigan proposals have passed
MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
Gretchen Whitmer
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd term
Negaunee man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

showers
Another round of showers & storms
Tags are on every pump, reminding customers about the promotion on Friday
Krist Oil to donate three cents per gallon sold to UP Honor Flight on Veterans Day
FEEDING AMERICA
Feeding America to hold distribution event in Chocolay Township Thursday
Superior Arts Youth Theater to perform “Madagascar”
Superior Arts Youth Theater to perform “Madagascar”