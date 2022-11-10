Upper Peninsula Human Resources Association hosts mental health conference at NMU

Conference picture.
Conference picture.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Human Resource Association hosted a mental health conference at Northern Michigan University Wednesday.

Organizers said the main goal was to shed light on the importance of mental health in the workplace.

While this meeting was taking place, two guest speakers spoke to employees about myths and facts about people dealing with mental health. They also had an exercise for attendees to teach their employees. The exercise was a meditation session for at least five to 10 minutes.

“It’s really important for employers to understand what their employees are going through so that we can put in place some mechanisms and support systems for them. As a human resource professional I talked to employees all the time who are struggling with stress with anxiety,” said Upper Peninsula Human Resources Association Board Member Lucy Grove.

Organizers said the worst thing someone going through a mental health crisis can do is ignore it.

