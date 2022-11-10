UP schools prepare to close doors for first day of rifle deer hunting season

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Opening day for deer season is a holiday for many in the U.P. Some schools are preparing to close for that special day.

Escanaba and Burt Township are just two of the many school districts that close for the day to give students a chance to go out and try to get their buck.

“School calendars in Michigan are something that we still negotiate with the unions,” Escanaba Areas Schools Superintendent Cole Fletcher said. “So typically, that deer day off occurs when we negotiate that calendar with our local teacher’s union.”

In Escanaba, Fletcher says not only are faculty excited, but students are too.

“I can remember as a kid myself looking forward to going deer hunting with my dad,” Fletcher said. “It was almost as fun getting ready for it then actually going out to do it. It was exciting and I think it is still exciting for students today.”

Burt Township Superintendent Tony Barnes says this is the first year since COVID-19 that the district is taking the day off.

“I had heard from faculty and staff that have been here that deer day, as they call it, is traditionally a day off,” Barnes said. “I think it was for some time and then it went away and now we are just bringing it back.”

Barnes says having the day off is a part of a long-standing tradition.

“It makes people smile that the day is off because it is a Yooper tradition and I think culturally people like seeing November 15th as a day off,” Barnes said.

Visit the Michigan DNR website to purchase tags or view public land you can hunt.

