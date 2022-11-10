Two-day cycling trip raises over $55K for UP Honor Flight

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - In celebration of Veterans Day, the U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team announced its fundraising number for its 200-mile ride in August.

The two-day bike ride event raised $55,210 for the U.P. Honor Flight. This will pay for about 25 veterans, or about one-third of a trip, to travel on the honor flight. Veterans from Dickinson County gathered to hear the announcement and spend time together.

“We don’t give enough recognition to our veterans. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think we would be here today doing what we are doing. We are very grateful of them for that,” said Jim Ebli, U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team member.

The team said it wants to do another fundraiser next year, but is still in the planning process.

