Two-day cycling trip raises over $55K for UP Honor Flight

The U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team rode from Iron Mountain to St. Ignace in August, and announced its final fundraising totals
Veterans display the total fundraising amount raised during the ride
Veterans display the total fundraising amount raised during the ride(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - In celebration of Veterans Day, the U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team announced its fundraising number for its 200-mile ride in August.

The two-day bike ride event raised $55,210 for the U.P. Honor Flight. This will pay for about 25 veterans, or about one-third of a trip, to travel on the honor flight. Veterans from Dickinson County gathered to hear the announcement and spend time together.

“We don’t give enough recognition to our veterans. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think we would be here today doing what we are doing. We are very grateful of them for that,” said Jim Ebli, U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team member.

The team said it wants to do another fundraiser next year, but is still in the planning process.

