Timber Yeti Axe Range to host free Veteran’s Day event Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Timber Yeti Axe Range in Marquette Township is showing its appreciation for veterans this Friday. On Friday, Veteran’s Day, those who have served can come into Timber Yeti and throw for free.

They’re also accepting donations to the U.P. Honor Flight. Local businesses have donated prizes for participants during the day. The Timber Yeti Owner, Avery Smith, says his family members have proudly served so giving back to veterans is personal.

“We have a personal conviction, a personal love for that community, and it’s not just that, but on this day, that’s what we’re focusing on, so, we really want that community to know that you are loved, you are appreciated,” Smith said.

The Veteran’s Day & Honor Flight Throw Benefit begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Timber Yeti Axe Range located inside the Westwood Mall.

