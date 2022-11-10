Thursday marks 47 years since the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

(MGN)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WLUC) - It has been 47 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank to the bottom of Lake Superior during storm-force winds.

On November 10, 1975, the 29-person crew perished in the wreck just 15 miles off the shores of Whitefish Point.

Basic and limited technology did not predict a storm that the Edmund Fitzgerald couldn’t handle. However, 25-foot waves ultimately took down the ship.

Following the historic wreck, storm prediction technology, and methods underwent many changes.

It also will always be remembered by Gordon Lightfoot’s song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”.

The devastating shipwreck changed the way weather and conditions are reported on Lake Superior

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Michigan proposals pass
All Michigan proposals have passed
MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
Negaunee man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
Gretchen Whitmer
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd term

Latest News

Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Semi driver arrested after deadly L’Anse gas station crash facing two additional charges
showers
Another round of showers & storms
US-41 detour in Houghton to be lifted Friday
Tags are on every pump, reminding customers about the promotion on Friday
Krist Oil to donate three cents per gallon sold to UP Honor Flight on Veterans Day