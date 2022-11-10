Thursday marks 47 years since the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WLUC) - It has been 47 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank to the bottom of Lake Superior during storm-force winds.

On November 10, 1975, the 29-person crew perished in the wreck just 15 miles off the shores of Whitefish Point.

Basic and limited technology did not predict a storm that the Edmund Fitzgerald couldn’t handle. However, 25-foot waves ultimately took down the ship.

Following the historic wreck, storm prediction technology, and methods underwent many changes.

It also will always be remembered by Gordon Lightfoot’s song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”.

The devastating shipwreck changed the way weather and conditions are reported on Lake Superior

