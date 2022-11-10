‘Tattletale Sounds’ salvages untold Edmund Fitzgerald stories

LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Gordon Lightfoot may have gotten some facts wrong in his song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

Author Ric Mixter’s new book “Tattletale Sounds” digs deeper into the mystery of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck to settle the score.

Thursday, November 10 marks the 47th anniversary of the shipwreck.

Mixter grew up in Sands Township and his love for the U.P. and marine history led him to being an author. His latest book, “Tattletale Sounds,” follows untold stories from the Fitzgerald. This includes one story from a cook who left the ship before it sank.

“George Burnger himself climbed into a lifeboat with two other people during a previous storm and waited for the ship to sink,” said Mixter. “This is how bad he thought that ship was.”

Mixter’s book goes more in-depth on this topic.

“That is had issues with it flexing too much in the storms, that the keel was loose and he talked to the engineer about it,” said Mixter. “The captain had no interest in making sure everything was fixed.”

You can purchase a copy of “Tattletale Sounds” here.

You can watch Mixter’s full interview below.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.