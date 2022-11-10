Superior Arts Youth Theater to perform “Madagascar”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Young actors spent Wednesday busily rehearsing for their performance of “Madagascar: The Musical Jr.”

The Superior Arts Youth Theater is set to put on the show starting Thursday at the Forest Roberts Theater.

Shows take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with matinees at 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

“All the performers are really good,” said Pablo Krebs, a 7th grader from Bothwell Middle School, who is playing Marty the zebra in the production. “We’ve been working very hard on this for a while now and I think it is very well put together.”

The show runs around an hour long.

