Snowy transition as bitter cold air sweeps into Upper Michigan

Autumn changeover from rain to snow as cold stretch begins this weekend.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Northern Plains system continues to bring moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms through early Friday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can range around a foot in higher elevations west.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain showers and isolated thunderstorms; rain-snow mix overnight into early Friday morning in the Western U.P.; blustery

>Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 40s (colder west, milder east)

Friday, Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with snow showers west and mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow possible

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: 30s

