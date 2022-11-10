Snowy transition as bitter cold air sweeps into Upper Michigan
Autumn changeover from rain to snow as cold stretch begins this weekend.
A Northern Plains system continues to bring moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms through early Friday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can range around a foot in higher elevations west.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain showers and isolated thunderstorms; rain-snow mix overnight into early Friday morning in the Western U.P.; blustery
>Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 40s (colder west, milder east)
Friday, Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with snow showers west and mixed rain and snow east; blustery
>Highs: 40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 30
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 30
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow possible
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers
>Highs: 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers
>Highs: 30s
