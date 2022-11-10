Six Harvey businesses coming together for Harvey Holiday Open House

Score deals while getting a head start on your Holiday shopping on Saturday, November 12
Six Harvey businesses are participating in a holiday open house on Saturday, November 12.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Get an early start on your holiday shopping this year, and score a deal while you’re at it.

Six Harvey-area businesses are coming together for the Harvey Holiday Open House.

Michigan Made, Interiors By Design, GLOW Sculpting Spa, Wautier Wellness, Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub, and the Dry Dock Bar and Grill have one thing in common: their owners believe their businesses are stronger when they come together.

Holly Smith, the owner of Michigan Made, and Rita Rossway of Interiors By Design both have a wide variety of offerings in their shops.

Michigan Made will be offering wine tasting and 10% off storewide from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Interiors By Design will be offering deals and holiday gift wrapping from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can follow the Harvey Holiday Open House event page on Facebook to check out the participating businesses and their offerings.

