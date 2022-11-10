PWPL accepts canned goods for late fees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. library is helping feed its hungry neighbors.

The Peter White Public Library (PWPL) is offering Food for Fines. Until Dec. 5, library users will be able to resolve overdue fines by donating non-perishable food items to the TV6 Canathon. One food item will cover $1 in fines. There is no limit on the dollar amount of fines that can be waived, but it only applies to overdue fines, not fees for lost or damaged materials.

Organizers say the event connects the library to the community.

“[It’s] a way for us to really pay it forward to the community because we’re part of the community,” said Melissa Alan, PWPL Circulation Department head. “We want to help feed our community and this is a really good way to do that.”

Since the TV6 Canathon started in 1982, Yoopers have donated almost 4 million pounds of food to their local food pantries. To make an online donation to the TV6 Canathon, or to find a drop-off point near you, click here.

