Northern Trails Dental provides care for veterans

Dr. Gwendolyn Buck does dental work for a veteran
Dr. Gwendolyn Buck does dental work for a veteran(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans Day is this Friday.

To celebrate, Northern Trails Dental teamed up with its local VFW and American Legion to provide dental care for U.P. veterans. Dr. Gwendolyn Buck provided everything from extractions to same-day crowns to dentures for free. Northern Trails Dental also provided Third Street Bagel sandwiches and pizza for veterans who visited.

Dr. Buck says this is one way the office can express its thanks to vets.

“Dental care is very, very expensive and access to care is a really big issue,” said Dr. Buck. “With people like veterans who have given so much up for us, that’s just our way to do something for them from our hearts.”

Veterans Day is a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the armistice that ended WWI in 1918, since 1978.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Michigan proposals pass
All Michigan proposals have passed
MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
Photo of Lance Guenette from the Detroit Police Department
UPDATE: Menominee teen missing again from Detroit
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Semi driver arrested after deadly L’Anse gas station crash faces 2 additional charges
Negaunee man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

Autumn changeover from rain to snow as cold stretch begins this weekend.
Snowy transition as bitter cold air sweeps into Upper Michigan
Businesses to offer 2022 Veterans Day discounts
Veterans display the total fundraising amount raised during the ride
Two-day cycling trip raises over $55K for UP Honor Flight
Michigan Iron Industry Museum sign
Michigan Iron Industry Museum under new management