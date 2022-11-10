Northern Trails Dental provides care for veterans

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans Day is this Friday.

To celebrate, Northern Trails Dental teamed up with its local VFW and American Legion to provide dental care for U.P. veterans. Dr. Gwendolyn Buck provided everything from extractions to same-day crowns to dentures for free. Northern Trails Dental also provided Third Street Bagel sandwiches and pizza for veterans who visited.

Dr. Buck says this is one way the office can express its thanks to vets.

“Dental care is very, very expensive and access to care is a really big issue,” said Dr. Buck. “With people like veterans who have given so much up for us, that’s just our way to do something for them from our hearts.”

Veterans Day is a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the armistice that ended WWI in 1918, since 1978.

