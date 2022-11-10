NMU’S cybersecurity institute and MIHCC host 2nd annual Yoopercon event

The NMU cybersecurity institute and MIHCC host Yoopercon.
U.P. High School students listening.
U.P. High School students listening.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to fortune.com, the cybersecurity industry has been growing since 2017. On Thursday, the Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute and the Michigan Health Care Cybersecurity Council hosted Yoopercon at NMU.

The main goal is to show high school students what cyber professionals do. This event also had multiple hands-on activities for students.

“We’ve got nine activities; each student will go through four activities while they’re here today. We’ve got them ranging from cyber auto to password cracking, cryptography, AI, lock picking and one of the new ones was a stock analysis,” said NMU Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute Director Doug Miller.

This is also only Yoopercon’s second year hosting this event. Miller also said there are an endless number of jobs that a person can enter after obtaining a cybersecurity degree.

“You can work cyber security in law enforcement, and criminal justice, you can work cyber security inside the D.O.D. and in the federal workplace,” said Miller. “You can be a security operation analyst, there is just a lot. It’s almost like saying what kind of engineer do you want to be, I mean there’s just a lot out there.”

NMU cybersecurity students were also present to help. There was a total of 300 students from 15 different U.P. schools. Westwood High School Sophomore Ian Kauppila expressed why he came.

“I’ve been interested in computers for my entire life, but I never really understood what went behind all the programs and how they were defended from any sort of authorized visitors that want to see your data,” said Kauppila.

The end goal for this event is cybersecurity awareness.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Michigan proposals pass
All Michigan proposals have passed
MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
Photo of Lance Guenette from the Detroit Police Department
UPDATE: Menominee teen missing again from Detroit
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Semi driver arrested after deadly L’Anse gas station crash faces 2 additional charges
Negaunee man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

TV6's Vinny La Via and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Thursday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (11/10/2022)
Ishpeming location where you can donate a toy or food
Marquette County health provider brings back its annual giveaway
Autumn changeover from rain to snow as cold stretch begins this weekend.
Snowy transition as bitter cold air sweeps into Upper Michigan
TV6 Weather 11.10.22
TV6 Weather 11.10.22