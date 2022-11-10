Negaunee floral shop shares expert tips for homemade wreath making

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down... expect many Michiganders to be humming the iconic Gordon Lightfoot tune today.

It’s been 47 years since the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald and new stories are still being told. ‘Tattletale Sounds’ by Ric Mixter dives deep into the Lake Superior Shipwreck.

Upper Michigan Today looks at one of the now-told stories from a cook who had a sinking feeling before the ship started to go down.

It's the 47th anniversary of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, it's the start of rifle deer season next week, and Walmart starts Black Friday deals early.

And Upper Michigan Today is getting an early start on holiday decorating.

Shailah Pelto of Samara Floral Co is Negaunee’s “wreath queen”, according to many of her customers.

Pelto says that making your own wreaths is a fun way to decorate for the holidays while getting in tune with the nature around you.

She starts with a copper ring she gets from a home improvement store.

White pine, balsam fir, and cedar greens are excellent (and fragrant) wreath bases.

Shailah Pelto of Samara Floral Co. says white pine, balsam fir, and cedar greens are great for wreath making.

You can forage your yard for berries, pinecones, and other accents.

Green wire wrap or clear hot glue are the best options for piecing your wreath around your ring base.

Spruce up your home for the holidays with a homemade wreath. Shailah Pelto of Samara Floral Co. shares tips for making your own.

If you want assistance making a wreath, you can attend a Samara Floral Co workshop on November 16 at 5:30 p.m., reserve your spot on samaraflorals.com.

If purchasing a professionally-made wreath is more your style, you can pre-order a wreath on Pelto’s website, or visit the Holiday Art Sale on Saturday at the Marquette Regional History Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Samara Floral Co. is offering wreath-making workshops, but if you don't want to get crafty, you can pre-order a fully made wreath on samaraflorals.com

Pelto anticipates selling out of her wreaths at this Saturday’s sale, so arrive early if you want to take one home with you that day.

Samara Floral Co is located at 415 Iron St. in Negaunee.

