Michigan Iron Industry Museum under new management

Michigan Iron Industry Museum sign
Michigan Iron Industry Museum sign(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. museum is under new management.

The Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee Township has become a sub-unit of Van Riper State Park. The museum will now be co-managed by the Michigan History Center Museum and the Parks and Recreation Division.

This means that the museum will now be eligible for additional funding. With the money, the museum will catch up on maintenance and upgrade the facility.

“It’ll make improvements for the museum and have funding available to make those improvements that are necessary. A lot of behind-the-scenes kinds of things,” said John Pepin, Michigan Department of Natural Resources deputy public information officer.

Other than upgrades and maintenance projects, few changes will be evident to the public. One change is that a Recreation Passport will be required to enter the museum.

