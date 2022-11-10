Marquette County health provider brings back its annual giveaway

MARQUETTE & ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County health provider is bringing back its annual giveaway.

U.P. Home Health and Hospice will be giving away two 55-inch TVs for those who donate three cans of food or one toy. Both the Ishpeming and Marquette locations will be accepting donations at the front desk during business hours. The Community Services Director Kori Bjorne said it is rewarding to see the community come out and donate.

“So, this community is so generous to people and especially with all the things that have been going on over the span of the year. Holidays are very difficult for some people, and this is just something that we like to be able to do for the people who need the Canatho,” Bjorne said.

The winners of the televisions will be announced on the last day of the Canathon.

