Marquette County health provider brings back its annual giveaway

Ishpeming location where you can donate a toy or food
Ishpeming location where you can donate a toy or food(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE & ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County health provider is bringing back its annual giveaway.

U.P. Home Health and Hospice will be giving away two 55-inch TVs for those who donate three cans of food or one toy. Both the Ishpeming and Marquette locations will be accepting donations at the front desk during business hours. The Community Services Director Kori Bjorne said it is rewarding to see the community come out and donate.

“So, this community is so generous to people and especially with all the things that have been going on over the span of the year. Holidays are very difficult for some people, and this is just something that we like to be able to do for the people who need the Canatho,” Bjorne said.

The winners of the televisions will be announced on the last day of the Canathon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Michigan proposals pass
All Michigan proposals have passed
MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
Photo of Lance Guenette from the Detroit Police Department
UPDATE: Menominee teen missing again from Detroit
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Semi driver arrested after deadly L’Anse gas station crash faces 2 additional charges
Negaunee man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

Autumn changeover from rain to snow as cold stretch begins this weekend.
Snowy transition as bitter cold air sweeps into Upper Michigan
TV6 Weather 11.10.22
TV6 Weather 11.10.22
How you can spot scammers this holiday season
Experts show how you can look out for shipping scams
Businesses to offer 2022 Veterans Day discounts