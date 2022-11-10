Learn about lung and respiratory health

How to keep you and your lungs healthy.
Lung cancer screening.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November is Lung Cancer and COPD Awareness Month.

Both COPD and lung cancer are more treatable if they are diagnosed early.

To prevent these diseases, you can:

- Quit smoking and avoid 2nd hand smoke

- Avoid prolonged exposure to air pollutants/carcinogens - wear an N95 mask if necessary

- Eat a healthy diet and get regular exercise

- See a doctor right away and get recommended screenings (low-dose CT scan) if you are experiencing any respiratory symptoms

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the U.S.

If you want to better understand the risk of these diseases or if you believe you need further evaluation you can visit the UP Health System’s website here.

