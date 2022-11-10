Krist Oil to donate three cents per gallon sold to UP Honor Flight on Veterans Day

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Krist Oil will host a promotion for Veterans Day Friday.

For every gallon of gas sold, three cents will be donated to the U.P. Honor Flight. This is the first year Krist is doing this promotion and its 40 Michigan locations are participating.

Employees estimate they sell around 150,000 gallons of gas a day, which could mean around $4,500 may go to the honor flight.

“We really look to support veterans in the community. This is just one way we could give back to those veterans for their sacrifice and be a part of something that would be very meaningful to them,” said Wes Amerson, Krist Oil regional retail supervisor & U.S. Army veteran.

Krist currently employs more than 20 veterans. Amerson currently serves in the Michigan Army National Guard, and he hopes to continue to donate to the U.P. Honor Flight with this promotion in the future.

