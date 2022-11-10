Honorable Distillery shining light on women in STEM

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery in downtown Marquette hosted an event Wednesday night focused on women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. This was the first in a planned series.

Wednesday night the distillery shined the spotlight on its head distiller Abby Szukalski. The co-founder of the Honorable Distillery, Anne White, came from a STEM field prior to opening this business.

“As a woman in STEM myself, I really wanted to help promote that, bring together people so we can talk about collaborations, potentially bringing things forward, putting some plans together that can really start to help promote that,” White said.

The Honorable Distillery is planning more events like this in the future. Wednesday night’s event also included a signature drink, a maple black walnut old-fashioned.

