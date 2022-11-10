Feeding America to hold distribution event in Chocolay Township Thursday

Chocolay Township, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Chocolay Township on Thursday. It will be located at Silver Creek Thrift Store, located at 219 Silver Creek Road. Food will begin to be distributed at 10 a.m.

It is a drive-thru event, and it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.

