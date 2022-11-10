Feeding America to hold distribution event in Chocolay Township Thursday

FEEDING AMERICA
FEEDING AMERICA(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chocolay Township, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Chocolay Township on Thursday. It will be located at Silver Creek Thrift Store, located at 219 Silver Creek Road. Food will begin to be distributed at 10 a.m.

It is a drive-thru event, and it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Michigan proposals pass
All Michigan proposals have passed
MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
Gretchen Whitmer
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd term
Negaunee man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

showers
Another round of showers & storms
US-41 detour in Houghton to be lifted Friday
Tags are on every pump, reminding customers about the promotion on Friday
Krist Oil to donate three cents per gallon sold to UP Honor Flight on Veterans Day
Superior Arts Youth Theater to perform “Madagascar”
Superior Arts Youth Theater to perform “Madagascar”