Experts show how you can look out for shipping scams

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the holidays approach, many of us will be getting packages delivered.

Scammers are using the window of shipping to steal your personal information. Scammers are coming up with new ways to do this, too. One way is by texting a link acting as the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) about a package being delivered. Michigan State Police Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said to always think twice before clicking on unknown links.

“The best thing to do is if you are expecting a package from UPS, FedEx, whatever it may be, is to contact that company directly via their website or their phone numbers. Don’t click any links because we don’t know where those links are going and a lot of times they are scams,” Giannunzio said.

In a statement, Michael Scott from UPS said “UPS does not request payments or personal information in an unsolicited manner through text messages, email, mail, phone, or fax, or specifically in exchange for the transportation of goods or services. If you are ever concerned about the authenticity of a text message or email referencing UPS, do not click on any links or attachments provided. You can visit the Fight Fraud area on UPS.com to learn how to help prevent fraud.”

The USPS has a list of what you can do before your package arrives like utilizing the hold package feature on the USPS website. Also, consider placing a security camera to monitor your front door and mailbox while away. Giannunzio has more advice for holiday shoppers.

“If you’re expecting that delivery and you’re not going to be around for the shipment of it, I would try to get with a neighbor or family member,” Giannunzio said. “See if they can come and receive that package for you, or at least put it in a place for safekeeping.”

Lt. Giannunzio said scammers will also use other methods like calling to get your personal information.

“They’re looking for more information from you. These companies that are doing this shipping, they’re not going to be calling you asking for that information,” Giannunzio said. “So, if you’re expecting that package and it’s just not arriving, contact the company yourself. Instead of letting one of these scam artists make that contact with you.”

Postal Inspectors encourage customers to reach out if a scammer is posing as the USPS. To see how to report scammers to Postal Inspectors go here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.