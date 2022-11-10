DNR and UP Whitetails of Marquette County update as firearm deer season gets closer

(WLUC) - Michigan’s firearm deer season begins in six days. Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife Technician Caleb Eckloff explained the new rules for reporting a harvest.

“New this year is the mandatory harvest reporting requirement. So, this means for hunters when they harvest a deer, they will have to report their deer using a couple of different options within 72 hours of their harvest,” said Eckloff. ”The few options that folks can use are the online DNR web page for harvest reporting.”

Hunters can also use the “Michigan DNR Hunt Fish” app or stop at a DNR office. Eckloff also expressed how you can obtain a deer patch.

“They will be available on a first come first serve basis for those that need assistance,” said Eckloff. “However, if you’re not lucky enough to be one of the early few to get a patch locally they are available online for purchase, two per hunter.

U.P. Whitetails of Marquette County Trustee George Lindquist gave his expectations for this year’s deer population.

“They haven’t really bounced back in some time and they continue to go down slowly, but I think we’ve got a really good H-class of yearling bucks out there that’s for sure. I’m not seeing many fawns this year, fawn numbers are down,” said Lindquist. “Antler’s growth won’t be quite as big this year I don’t think because of our tough winter.”

“Looking more recently the warmer temperatures have definitely subdued deer movement,” said Eckloff. “So, everybody in the month of October and early November during archery season has reported that deer are slow to move at nighttime movement but I’m feeling fairly optimistic.”

Both organizations want to remind hunters to dress accordingly as there may be some snow on the ground come Nov.15th.

