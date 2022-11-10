Carson Vanderschaaf, Samantha Taylor named UP Cross Country Runners of the Year
Marquette, Jeffers, Munising have Coaches of the Year
Boys Runner of the Year:
Carson Vanderschaaf - Marquette
Boys All-UP Dream Team:
1. Carson Vanderschaaf - Marquette
2. Drew Hughes - Gladstone
3. Gabe Litzner - Sault Ste. Marie
4. Colin Vanderschaaf - Marquette
5. Amos Norland - Dollar Bay
6. Cody Aldridge - Sault Ste. Marie
7. Judge Anderson - Negaunee
8. Brady Ketzenberger - Marquette
Girls Runner of the Year:
Samantha Taylor - Newberry
Girls All UP Dream Team:
1. Samantha Taylor - Newberry
2. Cassandra Gallagher - Sault Ste. Marie
3. Lola Korpi - Ishpeming
4. Tessa Rautiola - Houghton
5. Monet Argeropoulos - Marquette
6. Kaylen Clark - Newberry
7. Ella Fure - Marquette
8. Endla Harris - Negaunee
UP Cross Country Coaches Association (UPCCCA) Awards – 2022
Boys – All U.P. Honors (All-State – Top Fifteen finishers at Finals)
Division 1
1. Gabe Litzner - Sault Ste. Marie
2. Drew Hughes - Gladstone
3. Brady Ketzenberger - Marquette
4. Peter Argeropoulos - Marquette
5. Cody Aldridge - Sault Ste. Marie
6. Chase Thomsen - Marquette
7. Colin Vanderschaff - Marquette
8. Judge Anderson- Negaunee
9. Cullen Papin - Marquette
10. Aaron Hughes - Gladstone
11. Cyrus Hamlin - Houghton
12. Isaiah Lawson - Houghton
13. Adam White - Marquette
14. Birk Seagren - Houghton
15. Tanner Howes - Gladstone
16. James Dank - Negaunee
17. Carson Vanderschaff - Marquette
19. Simon Jaklin - Negaunee
23. John Plaxco - Negaunee
27. Logan Haskins - Sault Ste. Marie
Division 2
1. Tavin Larson - Painesdale-Jeffers
2. Landon Larson - Painesdale-Jeffers
3. Cameron Anderson - Painesdale-Jeffers
4. Joey Lauzon - Ironwood
5. Todd Kilpela - Hancock
6. Alexzander Korpela - Ironwood
7. Brit Heinonen - Painesdale-Jeffers
8. Ben Gilroy - Manistique
9. Grant Mason - Manistique
10. Levi Nicholls - Ishpeming
11. Thomas Jenkins - Gwinn
12. Zach Smith - Ironwood
13. Preston Gauthier - Ishpeming
14. Grady Gauthier - Ishpeming
15. Trayton Helminen - Painesdale-Jeffers
16. Weston Knauf - Powers North Central
17. Jesse Sampson - Powers North Central
18. Jordan Libertoski - Gogebic (Wakefield-Marenisco/Bessemer)
Division 3
1. Amos Norland - Dollar Bay
2. Hayden Hagen - Pickford
3. Trevor Nolan - Munising
4. Danny Goss - Munising
5. Griffin Brown - Stephenson
6. Tucker Shannon - Chassell
7. Kalvin Kytta - Chassell
8. Joseph Carlson - Holy Name
9. Conrad Spieles - Engadine
10. Duane Krenek - Engadine
11. Jacob Ross - Stephenson
12. Ethan Lawrence - Republic-Michigamme
13. John Wheeler - Republic-Michigamme
14. Joshua Gaunt - Dollar Bay
15. Dakota Taylor - Engadine
17. Canon Kuntze - Stephenson
18. Sam Rahilly - Newberry
19. Will Spranger - Superior Central
Girls – All U.P. Honors (All-State – Top Fifteen finishers at Finals)
Division 1
1. Tessa Rautiola - Houghton
2. Cassandra Gallagher - Sault Ste. Marie
3. Ella Fure - Marquette
4. Monet Argeropoulos - Marquette
5. Lily Ross - Houghton
6. Endla Harris - Negaunee
7. Abby Harma - Marquette
8. Ayla Miller - Houghton
9. Attica Brandt - Menominee
10. Tessa Bruns - Marquette
11. Claire Filpus - Houghton
12. Alisha Mabie - Escanaba
13. Elodie Malherbe - Marquette
14. Jewel Laux - Houghton
15. Katie Sarau - Houghton
17. Kiira Berg - Calumet
18. Kiira Niska - Houghton
19. Calla Armstrong - Sault Ste. Marie
22. Retta Boburka - Ishpeming Westwood
Coaches of Year by Division:
Coach: Derek Marr - Marquette
Teams of the Year by Division:
D1 Boys: Marquette
D1 Girls: Houghton
Division 2
1. Lola Korpi - Ishpeming
2. Maya Carlson - Manistique
3. Natalie Stone- Gogebic (Wakefield-Marenisco/Bessemer)
4. Lilley Smith - Ironwood
5. Ella Keranen - Hancock
6. Maylie Kilpela - Hancock
7. Rayna Towles - Hancock
8. Aubrey Smith - Ironwood
9. Liana Berg - Hancock
10. Wisteria Brady - St. Ignace
11. Laynie Korpi - Ishpeming
12. Hope Varoni - Powers North Central
13. Calista Watchhorn - Manistique
14. Ellie Delene - Baraga
15. Logan DesRochers - Baraga
17. Macy Becker - St. Ignace
18. Emily Moore - Hancock
22. Clara Gilroy - Manistique
Coach: Sam Kilpela - Painesdale-Jeffers
D2 Boys: Painesdale-Jeffers
D2 Girls: Hancock
Division 3
1. Samantha Taylor - Newberry
2. Kaylen Clark - Newberry
3. Monique Brisson - Munising
4. Hattie Cota - Munising
5. Kiera McDonnald - Superior Central
6. Lauren Adams - Norway
7. Taryn Maki - Dollar Bay
8. Olivia Cotey - Munising
9. Leah French - Engadine
10. Kayela Putnam - Stephenson
11. Emma Mitchell - Rudyard
12. Lilianna Cason - Les Cheneaux (Cedarville)
13. Dayne Behning - Munising
14. Kate Mattson - Munising
15. Faith Cappaert - Stephenson
16. Makennah Uotila - Ontonagon
17. Julia Prunick - Munising
19. Madisen Begovac - Superior Central
Coach: Mark Kinnunen - Munising
D3 Boys: Stephenson
D3 Girls: Munising
