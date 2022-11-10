Carson Vanderschaaf, Samantha Taylor named UP Cross Country Runners of the Year

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Boys Runner of the Year:

Carson Vanderschaaf - Marquette

Boys All-UP Dream Team:

1. Carson Vanderschaaf - Marquette

2. Drew Hughes - Gladstone

3. Gabe Litzner - Sault Ste. Marie

4. Colin Vanderschaaf - Marquette

5. Amos Norland - Dollar Bay

6. Cody Aldridge - Sault Ste. Marie

7. Judge Anderson - Negaunee

8. Brady Ketzenberger - Marquette

Girls Runner of the Year:

Samantha Taylor - Newberry

Girls All UP Dream Team:

1. Samantha Taylor - Newberry

2. Cassandra Gallagher - Sault Ste. Marie

3. Lola Korpi - Ishpeming

4. Tessa Rautiola - Houghton

5. Monet Argeropoulos - Marquette

6. Kaylen Clark - Newberry

7. Ella Fure - Marquette

8. Endla Harris - Negaunee

UP Cross Country Coaches Association (UPCCCA) Awards – 2022

Boys – All U.P. Honors (All-State – Top Fifteen finishers at Finals)

Division 1

1. Gabe Litzner - Sault Ste. Marie

2. Drew Hughes - Gladstone

3. Brady Ketzenberger - Marquette

4. Peter Argeropoulos - Marquette

5. Cody Aldridge - Sault Ste. Marie

6. Chase Thomsen - Marquette

7. Colin Vanderschaff - Marquette

8. Judge Anderson- Negaunee

9. Cullen Papin - Marquette

10. Aaron Hughes - Gladstone

11. Cyrus Hamlin - Houghton

12. Isaiah Lawson - Houghton

13. Adam White - Marquette

14. Birk Seagren - Houghton

15. Tanner Howes - Gladstone

16. James Dank - Negaunee

17. Carson Vanderschaff - Marquette

19. Simon Jaklin - Negaunee

23. John Plaxco - Negaunee

27. Logan Haskins - Sault Ste. Marie

Division 2

1. Tavin Larson - Painesdale-Jeffers

2. Landon Larson - Painesdale-Jeffers

3. Cameron Anderson - Painesdale-Jeffers

4. Joey Lauzon - Ironwood

5. Todd Kilpela - Hancock

6. Alexzander Korpela - Ironwood

7. Brit Heinonen - Painesdale-Jeffers

8. Ben Gilroy - Manistique

9. Grant Mason - Manistique

10. Levi Nicholls - Ishpeming

11. Thomas Jenkins - Gwinn

12. Zach Smith - Ironwood

13. Preston Gauthier - Ishpeming

14. Grady Gauthier - Ishpeming

15. Trayton Helminen - Painesdale-Jeffers

16. Weston Knauf - Powers North Central

17. Jesse Sampson - Powers North Central

18. Jordan Libertoski - Gogebic (Wakefield-Marenisco/Bessemer)

Division 3

1. Amos Norland - Dollar Bay

2. Hayden Hagen - Pickford

3. Trevor Nolan - Munising

4. Danny Goss - Munising

5. Griffin Brown - Stephenson

6. Tucker Shannon - Chassell

7. Kalvin Kytta - Chassell

8. Joseph Carlson - Holy Name

9. Conrad Spieles - Engadine

10. Duane Krenek - Engadine

11. Jacob Ross - Stephenson

12. Ethan Lawrence - Republic-Michigamme

13. John Wheeler - Republic-Michigamme

14. Joshua Gaunt - Dollar Bay

15. Dakota Taylor - Engadine

17. Canon Kuntze - Stephenson

18. Sam Rahilly - Newberry

19. Will Spranger - Superior Central

Girls – All U.P. Honors (All-State – Top Fifteen finishers at Finals)

Division 1

1. Tessa Rautiola - Houghton

2. Cassandra Gallagher - Sault Ste. Marie

3. Ella Fure - Marquette

4. Monet Argeropoulos - Marquette

5. Lily Ross - Houghton

6. Endla Harris - Negaunee

7. Abby Harma - Marquette

8. Ayla Miller - Houghton

9. Attica Brandt - Menominee

10. Tessa Bruns - Marquette

11. Claire Filpus - Houghton

12. Alisha Mabie - Escanaba

13. Elodie Malherbe - Marquette

14. Jewel Laux - Houghton

15. Katie Sarau - Houghton

17. Kiira Berg - Calumet

18. Kiira Niska - Houghton

19. Calla Armstrong - Sault Ste. Marie

22. Retta Boburka - Ishpeming Westwood

Coaches of Year by Division:

Coach: Derek Marr - Marquette

Teams of the Year by Division:

D1 Boys: Marquette

D1 Girls: Houghton

Division 2

1. Lola Korpi - Ishpeming

2. Maya Carlson - Manistique

3. Natalie Stone- Gogebic (Wakefield-Marenisco/Bessemer)

4. Lilley Smith - Ironwood

5. Ella Keranen - Hancock

6. Maylie Kilpela - Hancock

7. Rayna Towles - Hancock

8. Aubrey Smith - Ironwood

9. Liana Berg - Hancock

10. Wisteria Brady - St. Ignace

11. Laynie Korpi - Ishpeming

12. Hope Varoni - Powers North Central

13. Calista Watchhorn - Manistique

14. Ellie Delene - Baraga

15. Logan DesRochers - Baraga

17. Macy Becker - St. Ignace

18. Emily Moore - Hancock

22. Clara Gilroy - Manistique

Coach: Sam Kilpela - Painesdale-Jeffers

D2 Boys: Painesdale-Jeffers

D2 Girls: Hancock

Division 3

1. Samantha Taylor - Newberry

2. Kaylen Clark - Newberry

3. Monique Brisson - Munising

4. Hattie Cota - Munising

5. Kiera McDonnald - Superior Central

6. Lauren Adams - Norway

7. Taryn Maki - Dollar Bay

8. Olivia Cotey - Munising

9. Leah French - Engadine

10. Kayela Putnam - Stephenson

11. Emma Mitchell - Rudyard

12. Lilianna Cason - Les Cheneaux (Cedarville)

13. Dayne Behning - Munising

14. Kate Mattson - Munising

15. Faith Cappaert - Stephenson

16. Makennah Uotila - Ontonagon

17. Julia Prunick - Munising

19. Madisen Begovac - Superior Central

Coach: Mark Kinnunen - Munising

D3 Boys: Stephenson

D3 Girls: Munising

