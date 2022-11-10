Businesses to offer 2022 Veterans Day discounts

(Aloysius Patrimonio | Storyblocks)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Businesses in Upper Michigan will join the nation in celebrating Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11 by offering discounts at various locations.

Once known as Armistice Day, the holiday was created to celebrate the end of World War I in 1918. After a brief stint of being observed on the fourth Monday in October during the mid-seventies, Veterans Day reverted to Nov. 11 in 1978, which has remained to this day.

Veterans Day is a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Businesses offering Veterans Day discounts include:

Applebee’s - Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu. Proof of service is required.

Dollar General - Veterans, active-duty military, National Guard and reserve, and all immediate family members can save 20% Nov. 10 - 13 on qualifying in-store purchases.

Dunkin Donuts - Veterans and active-duty military can stop by any location nationwide for a free donut.

Jet’s Pizza - Veterans and active-duty military can order 50% off menu priced pizzas with a military ID.

Kohl’s - Veterans, active-duty military, and their families can received 30% off in-store Nov. 11 - 13.

Red Lobster - Veterans, active-duty military, and reserve can receive a free meal specified by the restaurant on Nov. 11 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. local time.

Starbucks - Veterans, active-duty military and reserve can receive a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee.

Target - Veterans, active-duty military, and their families can receive 10% off any items online and in-store.

Tractor Supply Company - Veterans, active-duty military, and their dependents will receive a 15% discount.

Up North Lodge - Veterans will receive $15 dollars off a special menu item.

Walgreen’s - Veterans, active-duty military, and their families receive 20% off of regular-priced eligible store items.

Yeti Ax - Veterans can throw for free and win prizes.

This list may continue to be updated.

