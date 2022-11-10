Another round of showers & storms

A frontal is draped across the west end this morning with scattered showers. This afternoon showers and storms will increase as another area of low-pressure lifts through the area out of the south. Once it moves north of us colder air filters in and snow will develop in the west tomorrow. Lake effect snow will increase across the north on Saturday with blustery conditions. The snow starts to decrease on Sunday. Snow amounts will range 3-6″ in the higher elevations across the west end and in Baraga/Marquette counties. Temperatures will be at least 10-15° below normal this weekend.

Today: Scattered showers and storms

>Highs: 40s west, 50s in the central and east

Friday: Light rain east with snow developing in the west and colder

>Highs: 40s (overnight), temperatures fall during the day to the 30s

Saturday: Cold, blustery with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s inland, low 30s along the shorelines

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Light snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

