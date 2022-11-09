‘What has been’: Finlandia University Art Gallery to close at end of year

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - After 32 years of hosting various artists and exhibitions, the Finlandia University Gallery will be shutting down at the end of this year.

This is due to budgeting concerns at the university as it adjusts spending due to lower enrollment.

“What I take away from being gallery director for 20 years at Finlandia,” said Gallery Director Carrie Flaspohler. “Is that I’m grateful to have a career here in the arts. The arts ask us to grow, they ask us to think beyond our boundaries.”

Flaspohler says the gallery has encouraged the understanding and appreciation of art in society, particularly of Finnish and American artistry.

“I’ve hosted over 50 Finnish artists in the gallery,” continued Flaspohler. “I’ve had Native American artists, American artists, and we’ve also hosted the longest-running artist series celebrating the work of Finnish-American artists.”

The gallery has held nine exhibits every year, each one from a national or international artist.

Its final exhibit “Self-Revolving Line” is no different.

It features abstract works from Finnish Visual Artist Tuomas Korkalo.

“A pure geometric painting can be, quite quickly, pretty boring,” said Korkalo. “So, if you make a kind of twist inside of the painting, it’s getting more interesting.”

A public reception will be held at the gallery tomorrow starting at 7 p.m.

In addition to a Q&A with Korkalo, there will also be a special guest.

“The original gallery director, Phyllis Frendall, who ran the gallery for the first 12 years,” added Flaspholer. “We’re going to give a small presentation about the impact of the gallery on our community and celebrate what has been.

The “Self-Revolving Line” exhibit will remain open until Dec. 14.

