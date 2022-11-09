Wet morning then scattered showers

The first round of rain is moving through this morning. Then, scattered showers will be around tonight through tomorrow morning as a cold front moves in. Tomorrow night into Friday widespread rain forms with thunderstorms as a stronger area of low pressure lifts through the area. On Friday snow develops behind the system with colder air sticking around along with lake-effect snow this weekend. Initial snow amounts will range from 3-6″ in the higher elevations and 1-3″ in the north near Lake Superior.

Today: Morning soaking rain then scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 50s south, upper 40s to low 50s elsewhere

Thursday: Scattered showers in the morning across the west. Then, widespread rain late in the day through the night

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Friday: Light rain east with snow developing across the west and temperatures falling

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Blustery with lake-effect snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s inland, low 30s along the shorelines

Sunday: Snow showers decreasing and cold

>Highs: Upper 20s inland, low 30s along the shorelines

Monday: Isolated snow showers and staying cloudy

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Light snow showers

>Highs: Mid 30s

