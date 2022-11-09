The UPside - Nov. 7, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Makelas have been volunteering to help their community with everything from cancer fundraisers to the U.P. Honor Flight for more than a decade.

Paul and Pat Makela are Gwinn residents are members of the Little Lake American legion post, and love to help with fundraising efforts. Pat is a volunteer with U.P. Pink Power. He helps with golf outings, fundraisers, and serving as a support driver during the annual walk. Paul was asked to be a guardian for the Honor Flight 12 years ago and is still involved today. The Makelas also help fundraise for the Forsyth Township Library.

Paul and Pat make the Gwinn area a better place, because they volunteer their time to help with so many organizations. That is why Pat and Paul Makela are this week’s upsiders, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

