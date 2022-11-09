UP power company invests in potential energy saving appliance

What a heat pump would look like in someone's home
What a heat pump would look like in someone's home(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula power provider is educating customers about heat pumps.

A heat pump pulls warm air from outside to the inside of your home. The latest versions can extract warm air in temperatures as cold as 15 below zero. The Manager of Energy Solutions for Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), Andrew McNeally said this appliance can be an efficient alternative to electric or furnace heating.

“So with a heat pump you have the ability to put one unit of energy in and get multiple units out. So for example, a heat pump will use one kilowatt of electricity to move up to three kilowatts of heat,” McNeally said.

McNeally said some UPPCO customers are transitioning to heat pumps. This includes the Ontonagon Village Housing. McNeally said that the agency has saved money on heating bills by switching.

“Over a period of three years, they transitioned their entire electric resistant and electric baseboard heating to cold climate heat pumps. They’re saving probably $35,000 a year,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Energy says a number of innovations are improving the performance of heat pumps. While the appliance has many energy-efficient benefits, McNeally said there are things to keep in mind when installing one for year-round use.

“The outside unit, because it has a compressor with a fan motor on it can cause vibration. So it’s best to put it on a stand outside because snow levels build up. You don’t want to have to be shoveling it out,” he said. “Because if you put it on ground level, it’ll get buried in every storm.”

A Marquette heating contractor says you may need to have another source to work with a heat pump.

In a statement, Matt Greer of Beauchamp Plumbing and Heating said “The heat pump technology, no matter how efficient, isn’t currently suitable to be relied upon as the stand-alone heat source in the U.P. climate. So some sort of supplemental heat would still be required for when the temperatures drop to extreme lows.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Michigan proposals pass
All Michigan proposals have passed
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Cause of fire at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant undetermined
Upper Michigan elections.
UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections

Latest News

Poll Booth in Iron Mountain City Hall
Secretary of State announces 2022 midterm surpasses 2018 as highest midterm voter turnout in Michigan’s history
Besse Forest Products employees marching to raise awareness to their contract negotiations.
‘We need to be treated better’: Besse Forest Products employees raise awareness for contract negotiations
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 11/09/2022
Perry Good Cleaner's ribbon cutting.
Perry Good Cleaners opens new office in Gladstone