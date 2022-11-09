UP power company invests in potential energy saving appliance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula power provider is educating customers about heat pumps.

A heat pump pulls warm air from outside to the inside of your home. The latest versions can extract warm air in temperatures as cold as 15 below zero. The Manager of Energy Solutions for Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), Andrew McNeally said this appliance can be an efficient alternative to electric or furnace heating.

“So with a heat pump you have the ability to put one unit of energy in and get multiple units out. So for example, a heat pump will use one kilowatt of electricity to move up to three kilowatts of heat,” McNeally said.

McNeally said some UPPCO customers are transitioning to heat pumps. This includes the Ontonagon Village Housing. McNeally said that the agency has saved money on heating bills by switching.

“Over a period of three years, they transitioned their entire electric resistant and electric baseboard heating to cold climate heat pumps. They’re saving probably $35,000 a year,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Energy says a number of innovations are improving the performance of heat pumps. While the appliance has many energy-efficient benefits, McNeally said there are things to keep in mind when installing one for year-round use.

“The outside unit, because it has a compressor with a fan motor on it can cause vibration. So it’s best to put it on a stand outside because snow levels build up. You don’t want to have to be shoveling it out,” he said. “Because if you put it on ground level, it’ll get buried in every storm.”

A Marquette heating contractor says you may need to have another source to work with a heat pump.

In a statement, Matt Greer of Beauchamp Plumbing and Heating said “The heat pump technology, no matter how efficient, isn’t currently suitable to be relied upon as the stand-alone heat source in the U.P. climate. So some sort of supplemental heat would still be required for when the temperatures drop to extreme lows.”

