Superior Housing Solutions seeks answers to homelessness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Connections, a program of Superior Housing Solutions, is operating as an emergency shelter in the Marquette area in recognition of Homelessness Awareness Month.

Right now, the program provides safe housing, support, and food to 11 people who have no access to shelter. Executive Director Ryan Redmond said this is a critical need in the community.

“Our outreach went through the community and through the different encampments throughout the community and got a sense of how many people are exactly living on the streets and in the woods. We found that roughly between 15 and 20 individuals sleeping outside,” Redmond said.

Redmond adds that the shelter works as a low-barrier rotating model operating between Marquette’s First Presbyterian, Messiah Lutheran and St. Paul’s Episcopal churches.

“We have asked the local community churches to step up and take people within 2-week increments, what happens is we open the doors at 8:30 in the evening, we provide a lite meal, they’re able to rest and we ask them to leave the facility by 7 am,” Redmond said.

It currently runs on donations. Redmond said the emergency shelter is vital as Marquette’s Room at the Inn is usually at capacity.

“We have had a relatively full occupancy; our capacity is 30 individuals and we’ve been fluctuating at the max and slightly under,” RATI Interim Executive Director Stephen Krygier said.

Both Krygier and Redmond say there are many different factors contributing to this.

“Whether it be due to the increase of rent on the behalf of landlords, unexpected consequences of covid that then left individuals without employment opportunities,” Krygier said.

“The lack of appropriate housing for some of our clients there is a tremendous need for permanent supportive housing in our region, it would absorb a good number of our homeless people,” Redmond said.

However, the emergency shelter is only temporary, Redmond said permanent solutions are being explored.

“We’re working with the city and Room at the Inn to not only bridge this winter season but looking forward to an auxiliary shelter that is in place for overflow,” Redmond said.

If you would like to donate to the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.