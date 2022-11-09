Secretary of State announces 2022 midterm surpasses 2018 as highest midterm voter turnout in Michigan’s history

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Newly re-elected Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reports this Tuesday’s midterm voter turnout will surpass 2018′s as the highest in Michigan’s history.

“I am really excited about that. Yesterday, and throughout this election cycle, more than 4.3 million Michiganders cast a ballot in this election. 1.8 million did so by absentee ballot,” Benson said.

In Marquette County, 57% of registered voters cast a ballot during Tuesday’s midterm election. That’s 6% higher than the 2018 midterms.

“My takeaway is how important your vote counts. It is very important how one person could make a difference in a race. Some people don’t think their vote is important all the time. That’s the message I want to get out, you are important,” said Linda Talsma, Marquette County Clerk.

Talsma said there was also an increase in new voter registration in the city of Marquette.

“They registered 150. A majority of them were college students, which we expected,” Talsma said.

Other counties across the U.P. reported a similar turnout. In Dickinson County, of the nearly 24,000 registered voters, half cast a ballot. Iron County’s turnout was 52%.

As clerks counted the ballots throughout the night, Benson said unofficial results were available quicker than anticipated.

“Largely because the process was smooth, transparent and absent of any significant disruptions,” Benson said.

The next step is for the bipartisan board of canvassers in each of Michigan’s 83 counties is to begin canvassing the unofficial results from their jurisdictions. Benson said this ensures the accuracy of the reports before they are finalized.

Talsma said Marquette Country is prepared for the next major elections in 2024.

