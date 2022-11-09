Perry Good Cleaners opens new office in Gladstone

Perry Good Cleaner's ribbon cutting.
Perry Good Cleaner's ribbon cutting.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County cleaning business now has a new storefront.

Perry Good Cleaners has been around for three years but now has an office in Gladstone. The business cleans residential and commercial properties, as well as carpets and windows.

The owners say it’s a family-oriented, faith-based company.

“We always put God first on that and we just try to lift up the spirits of others. The way we do our estimates, we come into the home, we assess the situation and all their needs as well,” said Scott Perry, the owner of Perry Good Cleaners.

Perry Good Cleaners is along Delta Avenue across from Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union.

