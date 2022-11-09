NMU Wildpups used in student mental health research

Meet two registered therapy dogs and learn how to become a therapy pet team on Upper Michigan Today episode 158
NMU Wildpups Willow and Sadie, along with their handlers, are featured on Upper Michigan Today...
NMU Wildpups Willow and Sadie, along with their handlers, are featured on Upper Michigan Today episode 158.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All elections are important, but yesterday’s midterms proved especially significant by voter turnout.

Upper Michigan Today shares Midterm Election results on its Wednesday morning show.

As of 9:00 a.m., the winners of the Michigan Attorney General, Secretary of State, and House District 109 races had not been called.

Upper Michigan Today shares Midterm Election results and updates you on its All Booked UP book club meeting.

You can view updated election results here.

Not only are elections important to participate in, but they’re also notoriously stressful for all parties involved.

Two therapy dogs and their handlers stopped by UMT to share their magic.

Katie Taylor, with her dog Sadie, and Tara Schafer, with Willow, say their involvement in the NMU Wildpups program is essential to students’ mental health.

Two therapy pet handlers with NMU Wildpups explain their therapy program and how it works on campus.

Little research pertaining to student mental health has been conducted on college campuses. NMU Wildpups is changing that.

Very little research has been done on college campuses pertaining to therapy pets. NMU is changing that.

NMU Wildpups is Northern Michigan University’s division of registered therapy pets.

Their handlers are registered through Superiorland Pet Partners.

You and your pet can become a registered therapy pet team by completing the handler class. An upcoming class is happening on November 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Contact Patty Cornish at (906) 485-5815 to register.

You and your pet can become a registered therapy pet team through Superiorland Pet Partners. There's a handler course happening on Nov. 19.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Cause of fire at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant undetermined
Upper Michigan elections.
UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections
Two are dead following a fiery crash in Houghton County Friday morning.
UPDATE: Driver arrested for OWI Causing Death in Chassell crash; names of victims released

Latest News

Zahra, Bernstein reelected to Michigan Supreme Court
NMU Wildpups on Upper Michigan Today.
Become a registered therapy pet handler
Willow and Sadie the NMU Wildpups appear on Upper Michigan Today episode 158.
Therapy pets help NMU nursing students conduct research
NMU Wildpups and their handlers appear on Upper Michigan Today episode 158.
NMU Wildpups on Upper Michigan Today