NMU Wildpups used in student mental health research

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All elections are important, but yesterday’s midterms proved especially significant by voter turnout.

Upper Michigan Today shares Midterm Election results on its Wednesday morning show.

As of 9:00 a.m., the winners of the Michigan Attorney General, Secretary of State, and House District 109 races had not been called.

Upper Michigan Today shares Midterm Election results and updates you on its All Booked UP book club meeting.

You can view updated election results here.

Not only are elections important to participate in, but they’re also notoriously stressful for all parties involved.

Two therapy dogs and their handlers stopped by UMT to share their magic.

Katie Taylor, with her dog Sadie, and Tara Schafer, with Willow, say their involvement in the NMU Wildpups program is essential to students’ mental health.

Two therapy pet handlers with NMU Wildpups explain their therapy program and how it works on campus.

Little research pertaining to student mental health has been conducted on college campuses. NMU Wildpups is changing that.

Very little research has been done on college campuses pertaining to therapy pets. NMU is changing that.

NMU Wildpups is Northern Michigan University’s division of registered therapy pets.

Their handlers are registered through Superiorland Pet Partners.

You and your pet can become a registered therapy pet team by completing the handler class. An upcoming class is happening on November 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Contact Patty Cornish at (906) 485-5815 to register.

You and your pet can become a registered therapy pet team through Superiorland Pet Partners. There's a handler course happening on Nov. 19.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.