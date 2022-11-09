Negaunee man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee man has been arrested for child sexually abusive activity.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit announced the arrest of 31-year-old, John James Lyons, following an investigation leading to the seizure of digital evidence containing child sexually abusive material at his residence.

Lyons is charged with six counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material, five counts of child sexually abusive activity, and 11 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned in 96th District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Lyons has been released on a personal recognizance bond.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison for the child sexually abusive material - aggravated, 20 years for the child sexually abusive activity, and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet and shared a number of resources available to help parents keep kids safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at their site.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

