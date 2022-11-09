Negaunee man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

(WECT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee man has been arrested for child sexually abusive activity.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit announced the arrest of 31-year-old, John James Lyons, following an investigation leading to the seizure of digital evidence containing child sexually abusive material at his residence.

Lyons is charged with six counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material, five counts of child sexually abusive activity, and 11 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned in 96th District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Lyons has been released on a personal recognizance bond.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison for the child sexually abusive material - aggravated, 20 years for the child sexually abusive activity, and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet and shared a number of resources available to help parents keep kids safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at their site.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
All Michigan proposals pass
All Michigan proposals have passed
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Cause of fire at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant undetermined
Upper Michigan elections.
UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections

Latest News

Bags of blood
Negaunee collects blood for “Blood Fight” against Ishpeming
Brits and Brews '22 poster
Brits and Brews to invade Marquette
The Michigan State Police's Stuff a Blue Goose food drive returns to Houghton County this year...
Annual Michigan State Police Stuff a Blue Goose food drive returns in Lake Linden
Zahra, Bernstein reelected to Michigan Supreme Court