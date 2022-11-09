Negaunee collects blood for “Blood Fight” against Ishpeming

Bags of blood
(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A “Blood Fight” is on in the U.P.

Negaunee and Ishpeming are each holding blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city that donates the most pints will receive the honorary blood drive trophy and bragging rights. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center says that while the rivalry is fun, the competition is good for U.P. hospitals.

“We need volunteer blood donors to help us make sure our patients across the U.P. are safe,” said Rachel Washburn, U.P. Regional Blood Center blood collection coordinator. “We supply 13 U.P. hospitals, so that’s a lot of patients we’re helping save lives by donating blood.”

Negaunee’s blood drive was Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Negaunee High School. Ishpeming’s will be on Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Ishpeming High School.

