Marquette parish stuffs stockings for veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church is seeking donations to stuff stockings for veterans.

Items like snacks, crossword puzzles and small clothing like socks are appreciated. Donated items can be dropped off at the First Presbyterian Church on Front St. in Marquette. Parish Member Dani Jacklin said she looks forward to putting all the donated items together.

“I love being part of this and it’s so much fun. I like to set it up like a buffet station when we are down in the social hall. Everybody gets a tray, and you get to go through and pick out what you think will be the very best item inside that Christmas stocking,” Jacklin said.

The last day the church will be taking donated items will be Nov. 13.

