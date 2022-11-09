Hancock High School hosts a mock election

Hancock High School had its first-ever mock draft
Students voting.
Students voting.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Election Day 2022 is officially here and Hancock High and Middle School are getting students involved this year.

On Tuesday, the schools hosted their first-ever student mock election. Middle School Social Studies Teacher Jeff Hauswirth said he decided to do this after a presentation from the Houghton County Clerk.

“I had contacted her about talking to the students about what it actually takes to run an election and where the votes go and how they’re counted and while she was here talking,” said Hauswirth. “She had brought a sample ballot and then I thought it would be kind of a neat idea if we could run a school-wide election based on the actual ballot that everyone else is going to get to vote.”

Hauswirth also said that if you don’t vote, then you don’t have the right to complain. Hancock Middle School Principal Hannah Impola said this event could lead some students to a career in government.

“They have different roles starting at age 16, so if anyone is interested in politics this is a perfect time to see that behind-the-scenes work at the election at the local level,” said Impola.

Hancock Eighth Grader Rebekah Barrette expressed what the event taught her as well as why it’s so important for young people to vote.

“It’s teaching me how the voting system works, what happens during the registration, and what a voting sample is because we are nothing using normal voting paper,” said Hancock Eighth Grader Rebekah Barrette.

Teachers are trying to teach their kids that it doesn’t matter who you vote for. What matters is that you make an effort to vote.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead following a fiery crash in Houghton County Friday morning.
UPDATE: Driver arrested for OWI Causing Death in Chassell crash; names of victims released
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
(Source: MGN)
Pelkie man arrested for cocaine and meth distribution, guns seized
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
One of the big races we are tracking on election night is the 109th State House District seat.
109th Michigan House District candidates make final pitch to voters
Moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms move in midweek followed by a snowy transition into the...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, Election Day 11/08/2022
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Cause of fire at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant undetermined