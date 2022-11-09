Hancock High School hosts a mock election

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Election Day 2022 is officially here and Hancock High and Middle School are getting students involved this year.

On Tuesday, the schools hosted their first-ever student mock election. Middle School Social Studies Teacher Jeff Hauswirth said he decided to do this after a presentation from the Houghton County Clerk.

“I had contacted her about talking to the students about what it actually takes to run an election and where the votes go and how they’re counted and while she was here talking,” said Hauswirth. “She had brought a sample ballot and then I thought it would be kind of a neat idea if we could run a school-wide election based on the actual ballot that everyone else is going to get to vote.”

Hauswirth also said that if you don’t vote, then you don’t have the right to complain. Hancock Middle School Principal Hannah Impola said this event could lead some students to a career in government.

“They have different roles starting at age 16, so if anyone is interested in politics this is a perfect time to see that behind-the-scenes work at the election at the local level,” said Impola.

Hancock Eighth Grader Rebekah Barrette expressed what the event taught her as well as why it’s so important for young people to vote.

“It’s teaching me how the voting system works, what happens during the registration, and what a voting sample is because we are nothing using normal voting paper,” said Hancock Eighth Grader Rebekah Barrette.

Teachers are trying to teach their kids that it doesn’t matter who you vote for. What matters is that you make an effort to vote.

