GOP’s Michels concedes; Democratic Gov. Evers wins second term in Wisconsin

Gov. Evers defeated a foe he called a threat to democracy
Gov. Tony Evers at a campaign event (WBAY file)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep Wisconsin under Democratic control heading into the 2024 presidential election.

Michels conceded to Evers in the battleground state.

Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press called the race for Evers an hour later.

Evers had argued that democracy was on the ballot with Michels, who was endorsed by Donald Trump and who cast doubt on Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win in Wisconsin.

Evers has repeatedly vetoed attempted changes passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Evers noted in his victory speech that he is frequently described as boring, but said: “As it turns out, boring wins.”

Michels is a construction company co-owner who campaigned as a political outsider and wanted to do away with the state’s bipartisan elections commission.

Democratic Gov. Evers showed strength over his Republican challenger in even the conservative Milwaukee suburbs. That’s what led The Associated Press to be able to call the governor’s contest for Evers early Wednesday.

Evers ousted GOP Gov. Scott Walker by fewer than 30,000 votes in 2018, setting up a hotly contested race for this year’s reelection campaign. The race was the most expensive in state history and a key one for Democrats ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher this year in swing-state Wisconsin, one of the nation’s few remaining presidential battlegrounds. Evers will be in office for the 2024 election with the power to certify the results of that race.

