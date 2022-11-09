Cold, pouring rain washing out to a wintry transition this weekend

Transition from rain Thursday to mixed rain-and-snow Friday as bitter cold air sweeps into the U.P. towards the weekend.
Transition from rain Thursday to mixed rain-and-snow Friday as bitter cold air sweeps into the...
Transition from rain Thursday to mixed rain-and-snow Friday as bitter cold air sweeps into the U.P. towards the weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Northern Plains system continues to bring moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms through Thursday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can exceed a half-foot in higher elevations west.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a moderate to heavy rain showers and a few thunderstorms; northeasterly winds over the Copper County, southwesterly winds overall in the U.P. gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (cooler west, milder east)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, tapering off gradually late; westerly winds 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 40s west... 50s/60 east

Friday, Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with snow showers west and mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Sunday through Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s/30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow possible

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Michigan proposals pass
All Michigan proposals have passed
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Cause of fire at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant undetermined
Upper Michigan elections.
UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections

Latest News

rain
Wet morning then scattered showers
Moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms move in midweek followed by a snowy transition into the...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, Election Day 11/08/2022
Moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms move in midweek followed by a snowy transition into the...
Soaking rainfall on the way before weekend snow
showers
Rounds of rain on the way before snow by Friday