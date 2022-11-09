Cold, pouring rain washing out to a wintry transition this weekend

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Northern Plains system continues to bring moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms through Thursday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can exceed a half-foot in higher elevations west.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a moderate to heavy rain showers and a few thunderstorms; northeasterly winds over the Copper County, southwesterly winds overall in the U.P. gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (cooler west, milder east)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, tapering off gradually late; westerly winds 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 40s west... 50s/60 east

Friday, Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with snow showers west and mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Sunday through Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s/30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow possible

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: 30s

