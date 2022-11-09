Brits and Brews to invade Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser music festival is coming to Marquette this weekend.

The Brits and Brews British Invasion Festival will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. this Friday and Saturday. There will be live British invasion cover bands all weekend, as well as a special-release British Session Ale for the event. Friday night will benefit JJ Packs and Saturday night will benefit Music for All Kids.

Organizers say folks from all walks of life have fun at the event.

“This is the 7th one of these events that I’ve done, and I’m always really psyched to see the different kinds of people, the different age ranges,” said Dave Stensaas, Brits and Brews coordinator. “People really dig this music.”

The Brits and Brews British Invasion Festival will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. this Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

