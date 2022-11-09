Annual Michigan State Police Stuff a Blue Goose food drive returns in Lake Linden

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP)’s annual Stuff a Blue Goose food drive returns this year to Calumet Post 87.

The drive has been delayed for the last few years due to the pandemic and staffing complications.

“Now with all of that put behind us,” said MSP Calumet Post Officer Alan Narhi. “We’re able to start up more of the community-relation activities and bring them back to the table.”

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Louie’s Fresh Markets in Lake Linden, customers purchased a $26 dollar bag of non-perishable groceries for $12. The remainder was paid for by the store.

Customers also received a voucher for a pound of fresh ground hamburger per bag.

The MSP will then take those bags and donate them to local food pantries.

In the past, this has included St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army in Hancock.

“It’s a good thing to do, especially around the holiday seasons,” continued Narhi. “We have Thanksgiving and Christmas and stuff coming up, so we enjoy doing it. It’s a good way to get out and interact with the community in a positive manner.”

Officer Narhi also said they plan on holding similar drives at other locations soon.

“There will be other locations and other grocery stores that will be doing this in the near future,” added Narhi. “We’re working on getting some of those details ironed out, and when we do, we’ll happily share them.”

