All Michigan proposals have passed

By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All three proposals on Michigan residents’ ballots have been passed.

Proposal 1 requires members of the legislature to file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023. The proposal will also replace current term limits for State Representatives, and State Senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between the House and Senate.

Proposal 2 will recognize the fundamental right to vote without harassing, as well as require nine days of early in-person voting.

Proposal 3 addresses reproductive rights and will establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom.

