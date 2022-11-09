All Michigan proposals have passed

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All three proposals on Michigan residents’ ballots have been passed.

Proposal 1 requires members of the legislature to file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023. The proposal will also replace current term limits for State Representatives, and State Senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between the House and Senate.

Proposal 2 will recognize the fundamental right to vote without harassing, as well as require nine days of early in-person voting.

Proposal 3 addresses reproductive rights and will establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom.

