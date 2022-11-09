2022 TV6 Canathon begins

TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Nov. 9, 2022
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual TV6 Canathon has helped feed, countless families, in need since 1982.

Upper Michigan residents have donated over 4.67 million lbs. of food in that time.

“It’s a U.P.-wide effort and tradition for over 40 years to come together and collect food, non-perishable items for food pantries to help those in need,” TV6 Creative Marketing and Creative Services Director Tony Stagliano said.

Stagliano is the new Canathon leader for TV6 this year. He described how it feels to fill Scott Zerbel’s shoes.

“It’s something that is very near and dear to my heart. My uncle, Tom Spencer, who passed away was very close to this event and helped out for many years to have that personal connection with the event and carry that torch not only for the community but also for my family as well as a big-time honor,” Stagliano said.

Once the food is collected, it is distributed through food pantries at places like the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Salvation Army and local churches. Development Director Cari Detmers said the TV6 Canathon is the top food collection fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army in Marquette County.

“For us, it equals a huge amount of supply for both our feeding program and our pantry,” Detmers said.

This is especially important now because of the rising cost of groceries.

“A lot of those staple items like butter, milk, eggs are super expensive, many people are struggling to be able to put those basics on the table,” Detmers said.

St. Vincent de Paul in Marquette said one of the most important aspects of the Canathon is that donations stay within the community.

“This community is so tight-knit; we really look out for each other. it’s amazing how people donate and want to help out their neighbors,” St. Vincent de Paul of Marquette Committee Chair Bob Barton said.

Barton reminds those looking to donate to check expiration dates, among other things.

“We also ask that people donate canned goods and avoid glass items because they’re much more difficult to handle. people can also make monetary donations,” Barton said.

To make an online donation to the TV6 Canathon – or to find a drop-off point near you – click here. Collections end the week of Dec. 5.

